Plea delayed in Effingham mall crash case

EFFINGHAM — A plea deal in an Effingham mall crash case has been delayed to coincide with a Shelbyville man’s Shelby County companion case.

Jordan J. Johnston, 25, allegedly stole a car, crashed into the Village Square Mall in Effingham and broke into the Zales Jewelry store in January 2018.

Johnston is charged in Effingham County with two counts of burglary, Class 2 felonies, for the 2018 incident. He has also been charged in Shelby County with one count of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony.

Johnston’s attorney, Lou Viverito, on Thursday requested Johnston’s hearing involving a plea in the Effingham County case be rescheduled because a resolution is also expected in the Shelby County case. Viverito said he would like the resolutions to both cases to coincide.

Johnston’s plea for the Shelby County case is expected at a Feb. 26 hearing. However, Judge Allan Lolie told Viverito that date falls within jury trial week for Effingham County, and therefore, the Effingham County hearing is scheduled for March 4 at 10 a.m.

