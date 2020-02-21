Police: Driver who caused Main Street wreck went through stop sign

DECATUR — Police on Friday said a driver was ticketed for failure to stop at an intersection and driving with a suspended license after a crash Thursday night that caused lanes to be blocked.

Police responded to 6 p.m. on North Main Street and West Division Street in Decatur.

Multiple tow trucks were on the scene working to clear vehicles from the roadway.

Lt. Ed Hurst said the crash was caused by a blue Dodge Charger failing to stop at at the stop sign while traveling westbound on Division and struck a Pontiac traveling south on Main.

The Dodge Charger was towed and its driver was issued the citations.

No injuries were noted in the report, Hurst said.

