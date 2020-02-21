Police: Driver who caused Main Street wreck went through stop sign
0 comments
breaking

Police: Driver who caused Main Street wreck went through stop sign

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Division crash
CHRIS COATES, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Police on Friday said a driver was ticketed for failure to stop at an intersection and driving with a suspended license after a crash Thursday night that caused lanes to be blocked.

Police responded to 6 p.m. on North Main Street and West Division Street in Decatur. 

Multiple tow trucks were on the scene working to clear vehicles from the roadway. 

Lt. Ed Hurst said the crash was caused by a blue Dodge Charger failing to stop at at the stop sign while traveling westbound on Division and struck a Pontiac traveling south on Main. 

The Dodge Charger was towed and its driver was issued the citations. 

No injuries were noted in the report, Hurst said.

Former Decatur vet clinic office manager charged with stealing $365,000 from business
0 comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News