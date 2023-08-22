DECATUR — Police were on the scene of a collision between an electric bicycle and a sport utility vehicle in Decatur Tuesday morning that left the 73-year-old city cyclist with life-threatening injuries.

Decatur Police Sgt. Tony Tertocha said the cyclist was taken by ambulance to hospital and then airlifted to a regional trauma center for further treatment.

“The operator of the electric bicycle was not wearing a helmet and suffered life-threatening injuries,” Tertocha added in a statement.

The collision happened around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of East Cantrell and South 16th streets and police said the SUV involved was driven by a 43-year-old Decatur man who was not listed as being injured.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the man was operating the electric bicycle south on South 16th Street,” said Tertocha. “The sport utility vehicle was traveling east on East Cantrell Street. A collision took place on the roadway within the intersection.”

The intersection was shut down for approximately three hours after the collision while investigators took measurements and statements about what happened.

The incident is being investigated by the police department’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team, which handles inquiries into accidents involving major injury or death.

