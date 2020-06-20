You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police, Lake Patrol rescue man from Lake Decatur
0 comments
top story

Police, Lake Patrol rescue man from Lake Decatur

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A man who stripped and jumped into Lake Decatur early Saturday morning was rescued by Decatur police and Lake Patrol. 

Police said they received a call about 7:15 a.m. that witnesses had seen the man, age 40, take off his clothes and jump into the water, and when officers arrived and called for him to come back, he swam out further.

According to police, a Lake Patrol boat took officers out to the man, who was unconscious by the time they reached him. Officer Mike Claypool pulled the man out of the water but was unable to get him into the boat and held onto him until they reached the shore, where Officer Chris Eades administered CPR.

The man was taken to a local hospital but his condition was not available. 

_____________________________________________________________

HISTORY PHOTOS: Fun on Lake Decatur

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Loss of gaming machines to quarantine is a blow for many

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News