Police, Lake Patrol rescue man from Lake Decatur

DECATUR — A man who stripped and jumped into Lake Decatur early Saturday morning was rescued by Decatur police and Lake Patrol.

Police said they received a call about 7:15 a.m. that witnesses had seen the man, age 40, take off his clothes and jump into the water, and when officers arrived and called for him to come back, he swam out further.

According to police, a Lake Patrol boat took officers out to the man, who was unconscious by the time they reached him. Officer Mike Claypool pulled the man out of the water but was unable to get him into the boat and held onto him until they reached the shore, where Officer Chris Eades administered CPR.

The man was taken to a local hospital but his condition was not available.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

