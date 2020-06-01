Police respond to damage at Boost Mobile in Decatur

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police responded to Boost Mobile on Jasper and Wood streets, where the store appears to have damaged.

Windows and a door were broken. Multiple police vehicles and the Decatur Fire Department were on the scene around 10 p.m.

Decatur Police said there was no one available to answer questions as of 10:30 p.m.

It's unknown whether the damage was related to ongoing protests in Decatur and across the country about the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.

Elsewhere, Macon County sheriff's deputies were investigating broken windows at Best Buy in Forsyth. Authorities had closed off traffic around Hickory Point Mall, where a number of vehicles were circling after earlier social media rumors about the possibility of riots there.