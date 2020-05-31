Police responding to damage at Boost Mobile in Decatur

DECATUR — Police responded to Boost Mobile on Jasper and Wood streets, where the store appears to have damaged.
Windows and a door were broken. Multiple police vehicles and the Decatur Fire Department were on the scene around 10 p.m.
Decatur Police said there was no one available to answer questions as of 10:30 p.m.
It's unknown whether the damage was related to ongoing protests in Decatur and across the country about the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Elsewhere, Macon County sheriff's deputies were investigating broken windows at Best Buy in Forsyth. Authorities had closed off traffic around Hickory Point Mall, where a number of vehicles were circling after earlier social media rumors about the possibility of riots there.
If you have any information about damage or other news tips, tell us about that here.
MORE COVERAGE:
This story will be updated.
PHOTOS: Downtown rally held to protest death of George Floyd
Decatur_Protest 1 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 2 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 3 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 4 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 5 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 6 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 7 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 8 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 9 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 10 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 11 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 12 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 13 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 14 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 15 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 16 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 17 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 18 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 19 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 20 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 21 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 22 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 23 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 24 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 25 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 26 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 27 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 28 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 29 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 30 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 31 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 32 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 33 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 34 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 35 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 36 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 37 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 38 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 39 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 40 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 41 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 42 05.31.20.JPG
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.