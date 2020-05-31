You are the owner of this article.
Police responding to damage at Boost Mobile in Decatur
Police responding to damage at Boost Mobile in Decatur

Boost Mobile

Damage is shown at the Boost Mobile at Wood and Jasper streets. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Police responded to Boost Mobile on Jasper and Wood streets, where the store appears to have damaged. 

Windows and a door were broken. Multiple police vehicles and the Decatur Fire Department were on the scene around 10 p.m. 

Decatur Police said there was no one available to answer questions as of 10:30 p.m. 

It's unknown whether the damage was related to ongoing protests in Decatur and across the country about the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week. 

Elsewhere, Macon County sheriff's deputies were investigating broken windows at Best Buy in Forsyth. Authorities had closed off traffic around Hickory Point Mall, where a number of vehicles were circling after earlier social media rumors about the possibility of riots there. 

If you have any information about damage or other news tips, tell us about that here

MORE COVERAGE: 

Hickory Point Mall stores close after social media threat Sunday afternoon

Watch now: Demonstrators disrupt Decatur traffic to protest George Floyd's death

Windows broken at Best Buy in Forsyth

This story will be updated. 

PHOTOS: Downtown rally held to protest death of George Floyd  

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

