Police: SUV drove into Decatur house, causing gas-fed fire that killed 87-year-old woman

DECATUR — An SUV crashed into a Decatur home late Friday and struck a gas line, causing a gas-fed house fire and killing an 87-year-old woman inside the home, authorities said.

The Decatur Police and Decatur Fire Departments both responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the incident in the 2300 block of East Locust Street. Authorities arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. The woman was found dead inside after the fire was put out, the fire department said.

Police said their initial investigation indicated that the vehicle was eastbound before it left the roadway and struck the house. Its 17-year-old male driver was taken to a hospital for his injuries, and was later arrested for driving under the influence and other pending charges.

“I heard the squeal of tires, and then I heard the first boom and the second boom,” said Jennifer Smith, a neighbor watching crews battle the fire Friday night. “The second boom was much, much louder.”

By the time Smith called 911 shortly after 11 p.m. and went outside to see what had happened, the house was engulfed in flames.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Neighbor Jon Sturgill, who lives a few houses west of the home, said he heard two loud explosions at about 11 p.m.