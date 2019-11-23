Police: SUV drove into Decatur house, causing gas-fed fire that killed 87-year-old woman

DECATUR — An SUV crashed into a Decatur home late Friday and struck a gas line, causing a gas-fed house fire and killing an 87-year-old woman inside the home, authorities said.
The Decatur Police and Decatur Fire Departments both responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the incident in the 2300 block of East Locust Street. Authorities arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. The woman was found dead inside after the fire was put out, the fire department said.
Police said their initial investigation indicated that the vehicle was eastbound before it left the roadway and struck the house. Its 17-year-old male driver was taken to a hospital for his injuries, and was later arrested for driving under the influence and other pending charges.
“I heard the squeal of tires, and then I heard the first boom and the second boom,” said Jennifer Smith, a neighbor watching crews battle the fire Friday night. “The second boom was much, much louder.”
By the time Smith called 911 shortly after 11 p.m. and went outside to see what had happened, the house was engulfed in flames.
Crews at house fire in the 2300 block of Locust Street in Decatur pic.twitter.com/P4bo36Iorh— Chris Coates 📰 (@ByChrisCoates) November 23, 2019
Neighbor Jon Sturgill, who lives a few houses west of the home, said he heard two loud explosions at about 11 p.m.
“It shook the house,” he said, standing in his driveway.
Sturgill said he called 911 and told them “send everybody.”
Nearby, emergency crews filled Locust Street between East 22nd and 23rd Streets, with yellow hoses stretching alongside the road shortly. A ladder truck was used at one point to spray water onto the house. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., heavy flames could be seen from the 22nd Street overpass, and crews were still working in the area past midnight.
Ameren Illinois had to cut the gas before the fire could be extinguished, according to the fire department, which listed the fire's control time as 4 a.m.
The Fatal Accident Investigation Team and the Decatur Fire Department continue to investigate.
