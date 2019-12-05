Police: 2 teens stole cash, video games from Mattoon Public Library
Police: 2 teens stole cash, video games from Mattoon Public Library

MATTOON — Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly committing a burglary recently at the Mattoon Public Library.

A Mattoon Police Department press release reported that Kersh D. Anderson, 18, of Mattoon was arrested on a preliminary charge of burglary. The arrest occurred at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Oak Avenue.

The charge alleges that Anderson entered the Mattoon Public Library on Sunday, when it was closed, and stole cash from there. Anderson was accompanied by a 17-year-old male, who allegedly stole cash and electronics from the library.

Anderson was taken to the Coles County jail. The 17-year-old was processed as a juvenile and then transferred to a juvenile detention facility pending a court appearance.

The Coles County state's attorney's office subsequently filed a burglary charge against Anderson on Wednesday. A hearing for Anderson had not be scheduled yet as of early afternoon Wednesday.

