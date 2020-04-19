Police: Woman killed in Decatur crash; other driver charged with DUI
0 comments
breaking

Police: Woman killed in Decatur crash; other driver charged with DUI

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A 60-year-old Decatur woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, police said, and the other driver is facing charges of aggravated driving under the influence. 

Lt. Jon D. Quehl said in a statement that officers responded to Grand Avenue and Woodford Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south on Woodford Street, while a Chevy Malibu was heading east on Grand Avenue. There is a stop sign for vehicles traveling south on Woodford Street, which Quehl said the driver of the Mercury disobeyed before colliding with the Malibu. 

The woman, who drove the Malibu, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said. 

The man driving the Mercury was identified as Dylan Bunch, 20 of Decatur. He was arrested on charges of aggravated DUI (cannabis, causing a death), and other traffic charges, and booked into the Macon County Jail. 

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

Police said no further information would be released at this time. 

Can you see your house? Historic aerial photos from the Herald & Review

Type of Incident:  

 

Date: 4/19/2020

Dispatch Time: 21:24

Arrival Time: 21:29

Control Time: 21:40

Address: Intersection of Grand and Woodford

First Unit On Scene:

Origin:      

Smoke Detectors:  

Cause:      

Under Investigation:

Investigation Conducted By:

 

Injuries:    Fire Department     Civilian

Transported To:

Occupants Relocated:

Number:    Adults     Children

Relocated To: N/A

 

Fire/Rescue Personnel:    Engine(s)      Ladder Truck(s)     Fire Personnel 10

Chief Officers     Technical Rescue      Divers     HAZMAT     Inspectors

Assisting Agencies: DPD, DAS and AMEREN

 

Comments: The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a two vehicle accident with reported injuries. First arriving unit reported DPD and DAS on scene and the need for extrication of one patient. AMEREN was notified that a power pole had been broken during the accident. Fire Department Units were able to extricate the patient from a heavily damaged vehicle and assisted DAS with patient care during transport to Decatur Memorial Hospital.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News