Police: Woman killed in Decatur crash; other driver charged with DUI

DECATUR — A 60-year-old Decatur woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, police said, and the other driver is facing charges of aggravated driving under the influence.

Lt. Jon D. Quehl said in a statement that officers responded to Grand Avenue and Woodford Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south on Woodford Street, while a Chevy Malibu was heading east on Grand Avenue. There is a stop sign for vehicles traveling south on Woodford Street, which Quehl said the driver of the Mercury disobeyed before colliding with the Malibu.

The woman, who drove the Malibu, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

The man driving the Mercury was identified as Dylan Bunch, 20 of Decatur. He was arrested on charges of aggravated DUI (cannabis, causing a death), and other traffic charges, and booked into the Macon County Jail.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

Police said no further information would be released at this time.

