Portion of Jasper Street remains closed

DECATUR — North Jasper Street between East Eldorado and East Marietta streets remained closed Tuesday, a day after a truck got stuck in the underpass.

A tow truck backs toward a semitruck that became lodged Monday afternoon in the southbound lane of the Jasper Street underpass. The road was closed in both directions as officials used extreme caution to get the truck freed.

The truck was removed Monday afternoon. No timetable for when the underpass, which has railroad tracks crossing over it, might reopen was available.

The incident occurred after 1 p.m. Monday. There were no injuries reported. No other information was available

The rear portion of the semitruck trailer, with the top crumpled like and accordion, sits in the middle of Jasper Street after it was removed from the underpass.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

