Positive test for coronavirus reported in Christian County

DECATUR — The first case of coronavirus in Christian County was reported Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the positive test was one of 163 across the state announced Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, Illinois has reported 585 cases of COVID-19 in 25 counties, up from 422 a day earlier. The state on Friday also reported a woman in her 70s from Cook County died, taking the state's toll to five.

Cases have occurred in ages 3 to 99.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered all state residents to remain in their homes except for essentials, joining similar dramatic efforts in California and New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Pritzker's order, which takes effect Saturday at 5 p.m. and is set to expire April 7, still allows the state's 12.6 million residents to head outside to buy groceries and medicine.