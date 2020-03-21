Positive test for coronavirus reported in Christian County

DECATUR — The first case of coronavirus in Christian County was reported Friday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the positive test was one of 163 across the state announced Friday.
As of Friday afternoon, Illinois has reported 585 cases of COVID-19 in 25 counties, up from 422 a day earlier. The state on Friday also reported a woman in her 70s from Cook County died, taking the state's toll to five.
Cases have occurred in ages 3 to 99.
Gov. Pritzker today ordered residents to remain in their homes until April 7. Here's what you need to know.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered all state residents to remain in their homes except for essentials, joining similar dramatic efforts in California and New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Pritzker's order, which takes effect Saturday at 5 p.m. and is set to expire April 7, still allows the state's 12.6 million residents to head outside to buy groceries and medicine.
“If there are actions that I can take that will save lives in the midst of this pandemic, no matter how difficult, then I have an obligation,” Pritzker said. The Democrat said he was trying to prevent “potentially tens of thousands” of deaths but urged people not to panic.
“For the vast majority of you already taking precautions, your lives will not change very much,” he said, adding that people can continue to shop for groceries and visit pharmacies, gas stations and banks. Residents also can continue to pick up meals from restaurants and exercise outdoors, he said.
Pritzker acknowledged that the state doesn't have the resources or “the desire” to broadly enforce the order, but he said law enforcement will take action if necessary in individual cases. The order exempts people who work in many essential industries, including health care, manufacturing, transportation and food production or sales, including at grocery stores and restaurants.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.