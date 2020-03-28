Power outages reported in Lovington, Arcola, Mattoon
Power outages reported in Lovington, Arcola, Mattoon

MATTOON — Hundreds of customers served by Ameren in Central Illinois are without power.

Outages as of 8:15 p.m. on Saturday are in Lovington, Arcola, Mattoon.

SEE A MAP OF THE OUTAGES HERE

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, warned that a severe weather outbreak was possible later Saturday for much of the central U.S. Forecasters said tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible, particularly in parts of Illinois and Iowa.

