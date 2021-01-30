Power restored to east side Ameren customers

DECATUR — A power outage on Saturday afternoon affected 285 Ameren customers on the east side of Decatur near Mount Zion.
The traffic signal at Illinois 121 and Mount Zion road was out, along with power to Kroger, Walmart, Rural King and surrounding businesses. The outage was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday. As of about 5:20 p.m., the outage had been repaired and power restored to all customers.
The cause of the outage is unknown.
What's needed to survive a power outage
Ameren Illinois recommends preparing a storm supply kit to be ready in case of a power outage. It works to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, but sometimes it can be out for an extended period of time. In addition to preparing family members, food and water for family pets can be useful, too.
For more information, go to AmerenIllinois.com and click "Outage Center"
