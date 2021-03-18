Powerful wind gusts down trees and cut power lines in Central Illinois

DECATUR — Wind gusts hitting more than 60 mph blew through Central Illinois on Thursday, toppling trees and causing scattered power outages in an area stretching from Decatur north to Bloomington.
Ameren Illinois outage maps Thursday afternoon showed families and businesses without power in multiple but localized blackouts involving hundreds of customers.
Decatur Fire Department crews reported responding to at least 10 downed power lines calls up to 4:30 p.m. Battalion Chief Tim May said some lines had been brought down by falling branches, others by falling trees.
“And then there’s just been the wind itself on the power lines,” he added. “We have to go out and investigate and determine if Ameren is needed and make sure it stays safe until they get there, and make sure somebody doesn’t walk into a power line or try to drive over it.”
May said the calls for service “came from all over town” as Decatur Airport clocked the highest wind gust for the day at 53 mph. The National Weather Service in Lincoln said Bloomington Airport recorded a gust of 52 mph but the highest gust in the area was clocked outside Champaign Airport at 66 mph.
Aside from warning of high winds, the NWS also issued a flooding alert for the Sangamon River at Monticello where minor flooding was likely. Meteorologist Alex Erwin said the flood risk elsewhere was not significant, although he said some “ponding” on roadways occurred as rainfall amounts were predicted to range from 2-2 1/4 inches across Central Illinois.
Both rain and wind gusts were expected to dieback overnight Thursday into Friday. “Which should be much nicer than Thursday, although that isn’t saying anything very much,” May added.
No rain is expected Friday through the weekend, with Friday’s high hitting 50 degrees and wind gusts touching as high as 26 mph. Saturday’s high was forecast to reach almost 55, while Sunday’s high should hit 61.
