Powerful wind gusts down trees and cut power lines in Central Illinois

DECATUR — Wind gusts hitting more than 60 mph blew through Central Illinois on Thursday, toppling trees and causing scattered power outages in an area stretching from Decatur north to Bloomington.

Ameren Illinois outage maps Thursday afternoon showed families and businesses without power in multiple but localized blackouts involving hundreds of customers.

Decatur Fire Department crews reported responding to at least 10 downed power lines calls up to 4:30 p.m. Battalion Chief Tim May said some lines had been brought down by falling branches, others by falling trees.

“And then there’s just been the wind itself on the power lines,” he added. “We have to go out and investigate and determine if Ameren is needed and make sure it stays safe until they get there, and make sure somebody doesn’t walk into a power line or try to drive over it.”

