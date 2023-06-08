DECATUR — A “misunderstanding” has once again put the fate of Decatur’s Powers-Jarvis Mansion in limbo.

IGBY International Ministries of Decatur, which identified itself Wednesday as the highest bidder in an online auction for the historic building, posted a video Thursday saying that it won’t be able to complete the sale.

“We’re devastated not being able to purchase the Powers mansion,” IGBY Minister Zach Drew said in the video.

Drew detailed how the ministry had done its “due diligence” to research legal issues associated with the proposed purchase, had conducted title searches, had obtained board and investor approvals and thought it had it funding in place prior to the online auction that ran Monday through Wednesday.

“Then there was a misunderstanding,” Drew said. “So we understood alongside our team and our investors that it was a cash-only option with the full price to be given within a day of the auction’s completion.

"Our financial institution, who had given us the OK for the project … had an understanding that it was 30 days to secure a conventional loan after all the title work was done.

“So it goes without saying that we’re not going to be able secure the property since they need the cash the day of.”

IGBY had the winning bid of $301,750. In the final hour of its sale, the home's price tag doubled from around $145,000 to over $300,000, per monitoring of the online auction by the Herald & Review.

The building was initially for sale for just $130,000 before an auction was announced last week.

It’s unclear how the situation will be resolved. Drew and the local preservation group History of the Heartland are operating under the idea the next-highest bidder will have the option to take possession.

Both expressed hope that whoever purchases the mansion will do so with plans to restore it.

History of the Heartland members voted the Powers-Jarvis mansion as the No. 1 Most Endangered residence in Decatur in August 2020, the organization said.

The three-story Greek revival-style home at 357 W. Decatur St. went into foreclosure after its former owner failed to pay on the mortgage.

A check of legal records by the Herald & Review shows a man identified as “Anthony J. Grason” is the subject of a foreclosure action by U.S. Bank NA, as trustee, on behalf of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust.

The foreclosure complaint listed the amount of modified indebtedness as $467,245.12.

The terms of the online auction included the home being sold as is, without the opportunity to view it in person, and taking on the responsibility of evicting the current resident.

The 7,700-square-foot mansion sits on 1½ acres. The home features 13 rooms, including seven bedrooms and a ballroom.

At one point the home featured underground parking for four cars.

The mansion was built by Charles Powers, whose family members were some of the biggest landowners in Macon County.

It was later owned by oil tycoon Vernon Jarvis. His sister-in-law, Hollywood star Nancy Walters, regularly stayed at the home and visited there for an extended period in 1961 after concluding filming on “Blue Hawaii” with Elvis Presley.

The house was empty by the end of the 1960s and was damaged by an arson fire in 1970.

A plan to bulldoze the home in the mid-1970s to make way for an elderly housing complex was abandoned following a wave of local protests.

The Bachrach family, who owned Decatur-based Bachrach Clothing Inc., bought and restored the home in 1988. The Bachrachs used the home as a training center for their business before it was sold for more than $400,000 in a 2005 auction.

7 of Decatur's most historic homes John H. Culver home Linn House Oglesby Mansion A.E. Staley Residence Eli Ulery house James Millikin Home Powers Mansion