DECATUR — Decatur's iconic Powers-Jarvis Mansion has sold at auction for $301,750 to a local church group that says it wants to completely restore the historic home.

IGBY Ministries of Decatur identified itself as the foreclosed mansion's winning bidder in a statement released through History of the Heartland, a group of Decatur activists dedicated to historic preservation.

The ministry plans to restore the mansion "for its use," according to the statement.

“I am beyond excited to be able to secure such a historic home," said IGBY Minister Zach Drew. "I have always had a great love for Decatur. It’s an honor to be trusted with such a property."

Drew's parents bought and restored the Staley Mansion about 15 years ago.

"It is an honor to now be able to do my part for this great community by restoring the Powers-Jarvis Mansion," he said.

The minister operates a 501(c)3 that he said will soon begin fundraising to begin renovations on the building. Drew estimates the cost of repairs to be in excess of a few hundred thousand dollars.

Once restored, Drew intends to make the Power-Jarvis Mansion his non-profit's headquarters and film studio.

Drew said it's the ministry group's desire to "totally restore this home to its former glory."

IGBY Ministries apparently engaged in a bid-off to secure the mansion. In the final hour of its sale, the home's price tag doubled from around $145,000 to over $300,000, per monitoring of the online auction by the Herald & Review.

The building was initially for sale for just $130,000 before an auction was announced last week.

The three-story Greek revival-style home, located at 357 W. Decatur St., went into foreclosure after its former owner failed to pay on the mortgage.

A check of legal records by the Herald & Review shows a man named as “Anthony J. Grason” is the subject of a foreclosure action by U.S. Bank NA, as trustee, on behalf of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust.

The foreclosure complaint listed the amount of modified indebtedness as $467,245.12.

According to History of the Heartland, the real estate agent coordinating the auction told them the former owner is refusing to leave.

That means the mansion's new owner is now faced with the task of evicting the home's current occupant.

And according to Drew's statement, the group already appears prepared for such challenges.

"I am so grateful for the outpouring of support already from people who love Decatur as much as I do," Drew said. "We already have two generous benefactors willing to match up to $55,000 to go towards renovations. The funds will go towards any legal fees for the eviction process, restoration needs and to expand the ministry. It won’t be enough to restore it, but it is a great start."

A line of trashcans and a "no trespassing sign" blocking one of the home's two driveways entrance could be seen outside the home in the final hours of the auction on Wednesday.

In a statement released shortly after the auction closed, History of the Heartland called for the building's full restoration but did not yet identify the new owner.

"Today we say congratulations to the buyer," the organization said. "We hope this magnificent structure will now be restored for private or public use."

History of the Heartland members voted the Powers-Jarvis mansion as the No. 1 Most Endangered residence in Decatur in August of 2020, the organization said.

Bret Robertson, chairman of History of the Heartland, previously told the Herald & Review he hopes the now deteriorated mansion can return to its former glory.

“That would be wonderful and that was our hope in drawing attention to it,” said Robertson.

“It would take a very special buyer, somebody who is going to have to put up with an uncertain process to be in possession of the house to begin with and, even after they buy it, there are great unknowns about the condition of it. So it will take somebody with deep pockets and a tolerance for risk and a passion for this type of Gilded Age mansion.”

The 7,700 square foot mansion sits on one-and-a-half acres. The home features 13 rooms, including seven bedrooms and a ballroom. At one point the home featured underground parking for four cars.

The mansion was built by Charles Powers, whose family members were some of the biggest landowners in Macon County. It was later owned by oil tycoon Vernon Jarvis. His sister-in-law, Hollywood star Nancy Walters, regularly stayed at the home and visited there for an extended period in 1961 after concluding filming on “Blue Hawaii” with Elvis Presley.

The house was empty by the end of the 1960s and was damaged by an arson fire in 1970.

A plan to bulldoze the home in the mid-1970s to make way for an elderly housing complex was abandoned following a wave of local protests.

The Bachrach family, who owned Decatur-based Bachrach Clothing Inc., bought and restored the home in 1988. The Bachrachs used the home as a training center for their business before it was sold for more than $400,000 in a 2005 auction.

Drew said those interested in donating to the restoration can call a toll-free number at 888-459-5727 or do so online at zachdrewshow.com/donate/.

History of the Heartland said it has agreed to follow the building's restoration process.

“Our board was thrilled to learn that a local organization has invested in this historic home,” Robertson later said of the ministry group. “We look forward to learning more about the condition of the home, watching the progress of the restoration, and sharing that with the community.”

Residents can follow History of the Heartland on Facebook for more information on the building's progress.

