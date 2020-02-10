Prayer service for the sick scheduled at St. Mary's Hospital

DECATUR — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital is hosting its annual prayer service for those suffering from illness.
The 28th annual World Day of the Sick will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the main hospital lobby.
“It is important for us to recognize the spiritual aspect of healing as well as the clinical expertise of our doctors and nurses," said Sister Ritamary Brown, a health advocate at St. Mary’s Hospital, in a statement. “For those who serve in Catholic health ministry this is a time to reflect on caring for those who are sick as well as those who provide care to them.”
All are invited to attend and pray for patients in the care of the hospital or their loved ones suffering from disease and sickness.
