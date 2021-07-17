President Biden writes letter to Oberheim family

DECATUR — President Joe Biden has sent a letter to the family of Chris Oberheim, the Champaign police officer killed in the line of duty in May.

"Our Nation owes a debt of gratitude to our brave law enforcement officers, like Chris, who have died to serve and protect us all," the letter said.

Oberheim was killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Champaign. He previously was on the Decatur police force.

Law enforcement from across the country attended his funeral services.

Former President Donald Trump also wrote a letter to the Oberheim family. He also was honored on the floor of Congress.

