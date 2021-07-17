 Skip to main content
President Biden writes letter to Oberheim family

DECATUR — President Joe Biden has sent a letter to the family of Chris Oberheim, the Champaign police officer killed in the line of duty in May.

"Our Nation owes a debt of gratitude to our brave law enforcement officers, like Chris, who have died to serve and protect us all," the letter said. 

Oberheim's wife, Amber, posted the letter on Facebook Saturday evening.

Oberheim was killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Champaign. He previously was on the Decatur police force.

Law enforcement from across the country attended his funeral services.

Former President Donald Trump also wrote a letter to the Oberheim family. He also was honored on the floor of Congress. 

FULL COVERAGE: Central Illinois mourns fallen police officer Chris Oberheim

Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native, was shot to death May 19 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. See full coverage of tributes to Oberheim's life and service. 

Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim

