DECATUR – The earth’s supply of usable topsoil could run out in just 60 years.

That’s what some experts estimate, according to Primient Global Sustainability Manager Laura Kowalski. It’s hard to make predictions, she said, but the challenges facing Primient and other agricultural manufacturers are still “daunting.”

Kowalski was the featured speaker during the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Ag Cafe event on Thursday. Her speech emphasized Primient’s energy goals and touched on ways to improve sustainability up and down the agricultural supply chain.

“Sustainability is built into who we are; it's not just a buzzword,” Kowalski said. “It's not just a department. This is who we are as a company.”

But terms like sustainability and regeneration can be hard to define, she said.

“For the growers, sustainability is really all about being able to pass it on to the next generation,” Kowalski said. “But it's really about what works long term, what's able to increase your yield, increase your profitability. I mean, for us, we're interested a lot in the greenhouse gas metrics, but we can really all win here. Because when you're getting the greenhouse gas reductions, you're also saving money on fertilizer, you're saving money on water and things like that.”

Sustainability and clean energy practices have been core tenets for Primient, which was born out of a Tate & Lyle transaction in 2022. Primient has eliminated its use of coal-powered energy.

After switching from coal fuel to 100% natural gas, Kowalski said, the company saw an overall 12% reduction in carbon emissions. Over 70% of waste is now reused beneficially. Primient has only seen a 1% reduction in water withdrawal, but Kowalski said the company hopes to set its first water waste reduction target later this year.

It can be difficult to convince growers to adopt new processes like no-till farming and cover crop planting, said both Kowalski and Jennifer Walker, director of global external relations at Primient. But both said many are willing to try.

“There is an appetite,” said Walker. “There is a drive to make sustainable change. But it’s going to take a little bit of everyone working together.”

On the manufacturing end, Kowalski acknowledged that the future for natural gas-fueled energy is uncertain at best and not reliable long term. But what happens next is still being worked out by sustainability experts and manufacturers across the globe.

“What we can do is we can say, we're committed to figuring this out. And you know, nobody really has the answer,” Kowalski said.

Some of the big name brands Primient works with are being held accountable for sustainable energy practices by their customers, and those companies in turn push on their supply chain and manufacturers like Primient to adopt more clean practices, she said.

“We even asked them, ‘How are you going to move away from natural gas?’ And they don't have an answer yet,” she said. “So you know, we're all in it together.”

Other topics discussed during the Ag Cafe included Millikin University’s new agribusiness major, which will be offered starting in fall 2023, and educational and vocational programs offered by Ag Cafe sponsors Primient and Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Visualizing three decades of animal agriculture emissions in the US Visualizing three decades of animal agriculture emissions in the US Agriculture is the fourth-largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions Farm animal digestive emissions have remained steady since 1990 Dairy and beef cattle contribute the majority of emissions from manure management and digestive processes