Pritzker addresses stay-at-home order changes; Macon County reports 111 cases

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois officials on Thursday said increased COVID-19 testing is “vital” to reopening the state’s economy, lifting social restrictions and protecting Illinois residents.
The remarks came on the same day that Macon County officials reported that a 12th resident with a confirmed case of COVID-19 had died. The patient, a man in his 60s, had been a resident of Fair Havens Senior Living, which has had 10 other residents with confirmed cases of the disease die since the start of the pandemic.
The county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said the number of cases was at 111, with 76 of those associated with congregate living facilities. Seventeen people have been released from isolation, 75 are in home isolation and seven are hospitalized.
In DeWitt County, the county health administrator clarified that a 22-year-old woman who has COVID-19 works in health care settings in both Decatur and Clinton.
Dave Remmert, administrator at Piatt-DeWitt Bi-County Health Department, initially identified the patient on Wednesday as working in Decatur but said Thursday she has secondary employment at Liberty Village in Clinton. He previously said the woman had contact with a second DeWitt County patient who also works at a Decatur health care site.
A 22-year-old DeWitt County woman who has COVID-19 works in healthcare settings in both Decatur and Clinton, the county health administrator clarified Thursday.
Remmert, who did not identify where the women work in Decatur, said they are following quarantine guidance. DeWitt County did not report any new cases Thursday.
Statewide, laboratory personnel processed more than 10,000 tests per day for the past week, exceeding Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s long-stated goal in order to provide a clear picture of the novel coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the state.
Beginning Friday, the governor’s new executive order will ease a number of restrictions put in place over the past two months.
Retail stores can begin taking online orders and offering pick-up services, state parks and golf courses can reopen and elective surgeries can be scheduled. All reintroduced actions are subject to social distancing and other guidance issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Also, adults, children over the age of 2 and all other residents medically able to wear a face covering must do so in places social distancing is not possible starting Friday.
“All these changes present a shift in our approach to COVID-19, a shift made possible by the millions of Illinoisans who have stepped up by staying home and keeping each other safe,” Pritzker said Thursday at his daily coronavirus briefing in Chicago.
His new order, he added, takes into account “that different areas of the state require different rules during this time.” Elective surgeries, for example, are “much more available” in areas of Illinois outside the Chicago metropolitan area.
The state is “staying the course of making sure that we’re keeping an eye on the health and safety of every Illinoisan, wherever they live,” the governor said.
A man in his 60s who lived at Fair Havens Senior Living nursing home is the 12th Macon County person with COVID-19 to die, officials said.
While the order does not ease restrictions for religious gatherings, one congregation on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the governor and others and said it planned to host services this weekend.
The Beloved Church in Lena alleges the state breached its First Amendment right to practice religion.
Pritzker said this religious institution is “a bit of an outlier,” because many faith leaders across Illinois have found “new ways” to connect with their parishioners.
“Nobody is going to run in and break up a gathering of church goers at that moment, but I will tell you that there are consequences, of course,” Pritzker said. “The state has the ability to enforce orders. But we've been looking to people to do the right thing and they should do the right thing, and I think the parishioners, by the way, ought to do the right thing and ask those who are faith leaders, either not to hold those services or simply ask that they have something online.”
He added those who attend the services might infect others.
“We know that there are many, many people out there that are pre-symptomatic, asymptomatic and yet have coronavirus,” he said. “So if you put one of those people in a room full of parishioners, you run the risk that you're going to get a kind of exponential run of this disease, of this infection rather, through a crowd of people that you love and care for.”
IDPH announced 2,563 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday and 141 lives lost in 14 counties.
That brings the state total to 2,355 deaths and 52,918 cases and in 97 counties.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said 13,200 tests were analyzed by personnel at public and private labs Wednesday. They were able to do so because officials “aggressively” assembled the means to amass test processing materials.
Those officials did so “with limited assistance from the federal government,” the governor said.
State workers also partnered with hospitals and community health centers to increase free testing sites in Illinois. Today, there are 177 such locations across the state. Last Friday, there were 112.
Those locations can be found on the state’s website, DPH.Illinois.gov/testing.
The number of drive-thru testing sites are also growing, up to seven across Illinois. The two new locations are in Waukegan and East St. Louis, and will open next week.
Pritzker also addressed his actions regarding the prison population. He said most inmates recently released from prisons had a few months left on their sentence and were given credit for “good time.” Lessening the number of inmates in jails and prisons is a good health policy, he added.
And those inmates who were granted clemency by the governor had to go through the Prisoner Review Board’s process, Pritzker said. Board members review cases, hold hearings and make recommendations to him.
Mount Zion Grade School
Marina's
AMC Theater
AMC Theater
AMC Theater
Avon Theatre
Avon Theatre
Hearts
Stevenson Elementary School
Hearts for Healthcare Workers
Decatur Public Library
Decatur Brew Works
'God is the way'
All Things Beautiful
Mary W. French Academy
Peace sign
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
Grace United Methodist Church
Macon County Health Department
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Lincoln Theater
Macon County Health Department
Mount Zion Christian Church
Rock Springs Nature Center
Overlook Adventure Park
Chalk
Riverside Baptist Church
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Window sign
'Happy Spring!'
'Everything will be OK!'
Hearts
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.