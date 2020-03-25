Pritzker announces tax deadline extension, other economic programs; cases climb to 1,865

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday delayed the deadline for filing state income tax returns by three months as officials reported the state's largest one-day jump in COVID-19 infections since the first case was reported in late January.
The governor also announced a number of financial programs aimed at helping small business owners during the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Statewide, the confirmed COVID-19 case count climbed by 330, to 1,865. Three more residents have died from the virus, bringing total deaths in the state to 19.
Macon County is one of 67 of the state's 102 counties not to have reported a confirmed case. Local health officials said that as of noon Wednesday, 11 tests had been completed in the county with eight negative results and three pending results. Additionally, five Macon County residents have been tested outside of the county, with four negative results and one result.
State and county health officials have stressed repeatedly that tests are not widely available. Many people with symptoms will not meet the criteria for testing laid out by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Because of this, health officials continue to emphasize the importance of taking precautions, including social distancing and frequent handwashing, regardless of whether you have symptoms.
The state also said that two correctional officers and one man incarcerated at Stateville Correctional Center in Will County have tested positive as well as a contractual worker at Sheridan Correctional Center in LaSalle County. The two Stateville correctional officers are recovering at home, and the person who is incarcerated is isolated and recovering in the hospital, the state said. Those who have been identified as being potentially exposed are being quarantined and the facility is on a 14-day lockdown.
Economic assistance
By Friday, Pritzker said, owners of businesses with fewer than 50 employees and less than $3 million in 2019 revenue can qualify for a piece of $90 million in state emergency assistance through three new programs.
The first of the state’s new programs, called the Illinois Small Business Emergency Loan Fund, caters to businesses outside of Chicago. That program includes $60 million for loans worth up to $50,000. Each allows five years for a borrower to make payments, with a delay window of six months.
That offers “crucial time for business owners to begin recovering from the economic impact of COVID-19,” Pritzker said during a daily press briefing in Chicago.
The second program also focuses on businesses outside of Chicago, “specifically in areas with low to moderate income populations,” the governor said. The Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program provides grants up to $25,000.
The Hospitality Emergency Grant Program offers funds to owners of hotels, bars and restaurants for payroll, rent and job training costs, as well as technology upgrades to allow for pickup or delivery of food and beverages, “which for now have become central to many restaurants staying open,” Pritzker said.
Applications for the loans and grants are available at coronavirus.illinois.gov or on the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s website.
“Hotels throughout Illinois are among the most impacted industries when it comes to economic decline over the past month,” said Michael Jacobson, president of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association. “...The damage is worse than the impacts of 9/11 and the 2008 recession combined.”
These new programs could allay the need for additional layoffs, he added. In “just the last several days,” there were “tens of thousands of layoffs” and the association expects that number to reach 120,000.
Pritzker also disclosed a number of initiatives to financially support other groups of Illinoisans.
The governor urged homeowners to contact their mortgage servicer to take advantage of an initiative he said he helped negotiate. Institutions, including the federal government and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, that own mortgages agreed to offer multi-month payment delays.
His office additionally sent memos to the three national credit bureaus asking them not to diminish Illinoisans’ credit ratings due to the current “instabilities.”
Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs said his office “rolled over $200 million in investment notes, or loans,” to the comptroller’s office to pay medical bills. Because the treasurer is permitted to invest up to $2 billion in Illinois’ bill backlog at a reduced rate, as opposed to a 9 or 12% interest rate, this step will save money, he said.
“The enduring impacts of COVID-19 on Illinoisans’ lives and livelihoods will be significant,” the governor said. “We must take every action possible to help people all across our state.”
Case numbers grow
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said statistics will continue to "get worse before it gets better." She said it's important to share the information each day to keep everyone focused and mindful of why it is vital to continue "doing the right things."
Illinoisans should wash their hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, clean commonly-used items and surfaces and stay home, she said.
Tests, which remain in short supply, are prioritized for hospitalized patients and patients with severe underlying conditions as well as symptomatic health care workers, first responders and other critical infrastructure workers.
Illinoisans who feel unwell should call their doctor to relay symptoms. Depending on that assessment, the clinician will determine whether further action, including a test, is necessary.
The Department of Public Health’s current guidance is for those who are ill to stay home for at least seven days after their symptoms, including a fever, cease. That number is down from 14 days, Ezike said, due to new information medical officials across the globe are learning every day.
Pritzker urged Illinoisans to follow the state’s guidance, as opposed to that offered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, because it is specific to the state. The CDC’s directions “really has been a one-size-fits-all,” he said.
“We’re doing what we think is right and believe this (the stay at home order) is a very effective way for us to diminish the spread of COVID-19,” Pritzker said. “... We’re doing what is best for the people in Illinois.”
The state’s medical community is receiving new personal protective equipment, such as gowns, gloves and face masks, “all the time now,” the governor said, though not “all that much” from the federal government.
Some of the equipment might have an earlier expiration date on it, but it is still effective, Ezike said. As part of the Shelf Life Extension program, which was also carried out during the H1N1 outbreak, all such materials are inspected to ensure their functionality.
When asked whether the daily fight against the novel coronavirus was taking a toll, Ezike said, “it is hard.”
“I’m a doctor, I’m a mother, and I just buried my father last month, and so when I think about people who can’t do what I did for my father last month, I feel it very real as to what people are going through and the sacrifices that they’re making,” she said.
The governor also said his administration is working to ensure those in prison remain safe. One option officials are exploring is releasing low-level offenders who have served most of their sentence.
“Anyone we can remove from that space gives us just a little room to have recovery areas for people who might be sick in our prison system,” he said.
The Associated Press and Herald & Review contributed.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.