Pritzker announces tax deadline extension, other economic programs; cases climb to 1,865

The state’s medical community is receiving new personal protective equipment, such as gowns, gloves and face masks, “all the time now,” the governor said, though not “all that much” from the federal government.

Some of the equipment might have an earlier expiration date on it, but it is still effective, Ezike said. As part of the Shelf Life Extension program, which was also carried out during the H1N1 outbreak, all such materials are inspected to ensure their functionality.

When asked whether the daily fight against the novel coronavirus was taking a toll, Ezike said, “it is hard.”

“I’m a doctor, I’m a mother, and I just buried my father last month, and so when I think about people who can’t do what I did for my father last month, I feel it very real as to what people are going through and the sacrifices that they’re making,” she said.

The governor also said his administration is working to ensure those in prison remain safe. One option officials are exploring is releasing low-level offenders who have served most of their sentence.

“Anyone we can remove from that space gives us just a little room to have recovery areas for people who might be sick in our prison system,” he said.

The Associated Press and Herald & Review contributed.

