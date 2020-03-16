Pritzker authorizes remote meetings for local governments, public bodies

Gov. JB Pritzker used his emergency powers Monday to waive a portion of the Illinois Open Meetings Act to allow local governments and other public bodies to hold “remote” meetings to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
That provision was part of an executive order the governor issued Monday also prohibiting public gatherings of 50 or more people, a new standard recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Capitol Hill in Washington, with an urgency unseen since the Great Recession, Congress is rushing to develop a sweeping economic lifeline for American households and businesses suddenly capsized by the coronavirus outbreak.
Democrats said at least $750 billion would be needed.
“We will need big, bold, urgent federal action to deal with this crisis,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Monday.
Illinois
Pritzker's order waives a portion of the Open Meetings Act that requires a quorum of members of a public body be “physically present” at the meeting location, and limits the circumstances under which an individual member may take part by video or audio conference.
It applies to city councils, county boards, school boards and all other public bodies of state and local government.
Don Craven, legal counsel to the Illinois Press Association, noted in an email that Pritzker did not suspend other provisions of the Open Meetings Act that require public notice be given of all meetings and that require meetings to be open and accessible to the public and press.
“He did not suspend the requirement that the meeting be held in a place open and accessible to the public,” Craven said in the memo. “He did not suspend the requirement that the public be allowed to address the board, which means that there has to be a way for the public to participate by phone.”
The Open Meetings Act requires public bodies to provide public notice of a meeting, including the agenda, at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting. Craven encouraged all news outlets that cover those meetings to immediately submit requests for notice of any special, emergency or regular meeting.
At the request of state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, IPA also drafted possible legislation allowing public bodies to meet without a physical quorum present while also ensuring that notice requirements, public participation and public access are protected.
"In times like these, the role of the local press and broadcasters is more important than ever,” Morgan said in a statement. “While we need to take steps to ensure that members of public bodies can safely meet to do the important work of local government, we also need to take steps to make sure that the press and public know about these meetings, and are able to listen and participate in these meetings as well.”
Nation
Republicans often reluctant to spend federal dollars did not flinch at the head-spinning number of at least $750 billion, as a roster of America's big and small industries — airlines, hotels, retailers — lined up for aid.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wants a “comprehensive” approach with “significant steps” for the economy, particularly Main Street businesses. He opened the Senate on Monday with a message to Americans: “The Senate stands with you.”
The rush to inject cash and resources into the economy is an effort unlike any since the 2008 economic crisis, with political and economic interventions and eye-popping sums to try to protect Americans from the health and financial fallout.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, called for sending $1,000 to every American.
The number of infections in the U.S. climbed to nearly 4,500, with at least 81 deaths, two-thirds of them in hard-hit Washington state. Worldwide, more than 7,100 have died.
Senators returned to an emptied out U.S. Capitol, clear of tourists or colleagues from the House, to confront an even more dire situation than the one they left for a long weekend, before Trump declared a national emergency.
Pending is the House-passed aid package approved early Saturday — with sick pay, free testing and emergency food — that is endorsed by President Donald Trump and ready to become law.
But it's stalled, for now, as the Senate waits on the House for technical corrections while navigating its own problems, as some Republican senators panning the package want changes.
Treasury Secretary Steven Munchin, who negotiated the package with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, arrived late Monday on Capitol Hill to confer with Senate GOP leaders, saying they were trying to fix the hangup and turn to next steps.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do from here,” Mnuchin told reporters.
All sides — the House, Senate and White House — agree the pending bill is not the last and not nearly enough to handle what's coming. At the start of the month, Congress approved $8.3 billion in initial aid. Trump quickly signed into law the measure, which provided federal agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments, and funding to help state and local governments respond to the threat.
Schumer floated the Democrats' proposal for at least $750 billion to boost hospital capacity, unemployment insurance and other direct aid for American households, businesses and the health care industry. Republican senators conferred privately over their priorities.
Also on Monday, the White House released a series of sweeping guidelines that for the next 15 days will temporarily rewrite the norms of American society.
Trump urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants. The president for the first time acknowledged that the pandemic may send the economy into a recession and suggested that the nation may be dealing with the virus until “July or August.”
The guidelines were released to an uneasy country. The stock market had its worst day since 1987, America's largest school system shut its doors and questions remained about the administration's ability to test for the virus and provide hospital space for those who fall ill.
Among the new recommendations: Over the next half-month, Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people, schooling should be at home and discretionary travel and social visits should be avoided. If anyone in a household tests positive for the virus, everyone who lives there should stay home. The administration did not say how old people should be to follow the advice to stay home.
“We will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus,” Trump said. “We can turn the corner and turn it quickly.”