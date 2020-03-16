Pritzker authorizes remote meetings for local governments, public bodies

Don Craven, legal counsel to the Illinois Press Association, noted in an email that Pritzker did not suspend other provisions of the Open Meetings Act that require public notice be given of all meetings and that require meetings to be open and accessible to the public and press.

“He did not suspend the requirement that the meeting be held in a place open and accessible to the public,” Craven said in the memo. “He did not suspend the requirement that the public be allowed to address the board, which means that there has to be a way for the public to participate by phone.”

The Open Meetings Act requires public bodies to provide public notice of a meeting, including the agenda, at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting. Craven encouraged all news outlets that cover those meetings to immediately submit requests for notice of any special, emergency or regular meeting.

At the request of state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, IPA also drafted possible legislation allowing public bodies to meet without a physical quorum present while also ensuring that notice requirements, public participation and public access are protected.