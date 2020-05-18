Pritzker details contact tracing pilot effort, defends misdemeanor emergency rule

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, said in an earlier video conference Monday that the move could be stricken down in court, similar to a worker’s compensation emergency rule filed amid the pandemic.

“I think the governor and his handlers need to understand that there is a growing dissatisfaction with members of the General Assembly and the public of the governor trying to play not only the executive role but also the legislative role,” he said.

Pritzker said “nothing’s changed” in how the state will enforce the stay-at-home measure, and “Our first and best option for enforcement is what we've all been doing, relying on Illinoisans to be good neighbors and good citizens, working together to keep each other safe.”

Pritzker said he is also concerned about a resurgence of the virus as more people venture farther from their homes.

“I must say that I'm concerned about all of the warnings that have been given by epidemiologists about the potential for a surge in the fall,” the governor said. “Because if people don't learn the lessons over the summer that we've learned over the last couple of months, and then we hit a fall surge. I mean, we're gonna be in big trouble.”