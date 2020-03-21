Pritzker issues plea to retirees as 6th virus death reported; 8 tests completed in Macon County

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker pleaded Saturday for retired health care workers to "join the fight" against the coronavirus as Illinois' health care system braced for a surge of patients amid the pandemic that has now killed six state residents.

Illinois confirmed 168 new cases Saturday of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, boosting its total number of cases to 753. A sixth death was also reported, a Cook County man in his 70s, said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike.

In Macon County, officials said no residents had tested positive for the disease, but stressed that handwashing, social distancing and other measures were key for a virus that can be spread before patients even notice symptoms.

Eight tests had been completed in Macon County by noon Saturday. Six results were negative. Two tests were completed for residents of other counties; those results were provided to and tracked by other counties where the residents lived, officials said.

Three new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in McLean County.