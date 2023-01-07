 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pritzker orders flags to half-staff in honor of Maroa Fire Chief Larry Peasley

MAROA — Flags in Illinois are to fly at half-staff from sunrise Monday to sunset Tuesday in honor of Maroa Fire Chief Larry Peasley, who died Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Larry Peasley

Peasley

Peasley, 76, served the Maroa Fire Department for 43 years. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Maroa United Methodist Church, Maroa, with the Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the order on Saturday, and it applies to all individuals and entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

