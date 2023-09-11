DECATUR — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his office was in touch with Archer Daniels Midland Co. and pledged state support after an explosion that left an unknown number of workers injured Sunday night.

"Our hearts are with the families of those affected by the explosion in Decatur last night," the governor wrote in a post on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. "My administration is in touch with those at ADM and have offered state support in any way we can."

U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, a Springfield Democrat whose district includes Decatur, posted on social media Sunday night that her team was in touch with local officials and would "closely monitor" the situation.

The explosion at ADM's East Plant, on East Faries Parkway, took place at 7:11 p.m. Sunday, according to a company spokesman.

It remained unclear on Monday morning how many people had been hurt and how severely. A representative of the Macon County Coroner's Office said the coroner was not contacted in response to the explosion.

The company released the following statement Sunday night: "Tonight at approximately 7:11 p.m., there was an explosion at the East Plant within ADM’s processing complex in Decatur. ADM immediately contacted the Decatur Fire Department, which remains on the scene. Several employees were injured and transported to the local hospital for treatment. Our thoughts are with our colleagues. We do not have a confirmed cause at this time."

