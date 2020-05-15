Pritzker: Testing key to reopening economy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD – As the COVID-19-related death toll surpassed 4,000 Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is focusing on expanding the number of tests performed each day – an effort he said is critical to reopening the state’s economy.

Pritzker said Illinois now has 251 sites that offer free testing, including drive-thru locations in Markham, Bloomington, Harwood Heights, Rockford, Aurora, Waukegan and East St. Louis. Illinois is now routinely processing more than 20,000 tests per day.

“Reaching 20,000 tests per day is a great milestone, and we should celebrate it,” Pritzker said. “It put us in a position to keep more people safe from the virus and get people back to work faster, yet there is more to come, and much more for us to do.”

Pritzker said the Bloomington site, which had been scheduled to close this week, will remain open through May 22, but that his administration is working with leaders there to find other ways of expanding testing in that community.

In addition, Pritzker said, six new testing sites have recently come online in Chicago, and four new drive-thru sites will start operations in the coming days on Chicago’s south side, and in Rolling Meadows, Peoria and Champaign.