DECATUR — The early years of baseball in Illinois will be the topic of a presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at
Rock Springs Nature Center. Bob Sampson will lead the presentation, Before the Cards and Cubs: Early Baseball’s Growth in Illinois, that will focus on baseball following the Civil War, when professional baseball had not yet begun and amateur clubs brought baseball all across the state
Sampson is the author of "Ballists, Dead Beats, and Muffins: Inside Early Baseball in Illinois. "
Hosted by the Macon County Conservation District, the event is free and no registration is required.
For more information, go to
MaconCountyConservation.org .
PHOTOS: Rock Springs Ground Squirrels Base Ball
The Rock Springs Ground Squirrels play against the Bloomington Prairie Chickens in April. The old time base ball team is looking for new players at an event on Saturday at the Rock Springs Conservation District.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW The Rock Springs Ground Squirrels played a game against the Bloomington Prairie Chickens Saturday at Rock Springs Conservation District.
The Rock Springs Ground Squirrels playe a game against the Bloomington Prairie Chickens in April.
The Rock Springs Ground Squirrels play a game against the Bloomington Prairie Chickens in April. The old-time base ball team is looking for new players at an event on Saturday at the Rock Springs Conservation District.
