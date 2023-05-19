DECATUR — The early years of baseball in Illinois will be the topic of a presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Rock Springs Nature Center.

Bob Sampson will lead the presentation, Before the Cards and Cubs: Early Baseball’s Growth in Illinois, that will focus on baseball following the Civil War, when professional baseball had not yet begun and amateur clubs brought baseball all across the state

Sampson is the author of "Ballists, Dead Beats, and Muffins: Inside Early Baseball in Illinois."

Hosted by the Macon County Conservation District, the event is free and no registration is required.

For more information, go to MaconCountyConservation.org.

