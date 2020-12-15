'Project Cheer' making Christmas a little brighter for Decatur restaurant employees

DECATUR — A group of anonymous donors are serving up a bit a Christmas cheer to local restaurant and bar employees impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, and helping other businesses in the process.
"The mitigation measures faced by the restaurant and bar establishments has taken both a human and economic toll. With the holiday season upon us, our support is needed now more than ever," said a news release from the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce announcing the Project Cheer initiative.
Working with the owners of restaurants that are members of the Chamber, employees most in need were identified to be among the beneficiaries of donations totaling more than $22,000.
The gifts, in the form of Metro Money, are being delivered to the recipients this week. Metro Money can be redeemed at over 45 local businesses and are treated just like cash.
"This gift allows those employees the opportunity to purchase food, Christmas gifts, whatever is needed to lighten their load this December while also putting dollars back into our local community," the release stated.
The effort grew out of inquiries from Chamber members about ways of helping those in the local restaurant industry.
The Chamber partnered with the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois to accept additional donations.
