Promoting your business online topic of seminar hosted by Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce

DECATUR — Taking advantage of the internet to promote your business is the topic of a Thursday, Feb. 27, seminar hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Grow with Google: Reach Customers Online with Google will examine how customers find your business online and how to promote your online presence using search engine optimization (SEO) techniques and online advertising. The use of Google Analytics and Google Trends also will be discussed.

The seminar will be from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Decatur Public Library's Elizabeth Madden Auditorium, 130 N. Franklin St.

The cost is $25. Registration is required. For more information or register, go to decaturchamber.com or call (217) 422-2200.

