Public comment sought on Coles County I-57 improvements

The proposed project is tentatively scheduled to start in 2023 and take 3 to 4 years to complete. The project will remove and replace two bridges at the interchange and raise the clearance of the overpass. IDOT also plans to reconfigure the roads into a raindrop-diamond interchange, according to the plans.
Individuals can submit questions and comments via their online platform through Friday, Aug. 6. Any comments IDOT receives on or before the date will become part of the public record.
Traffic flows around the Interstate 57/Illinois 16 interchange in Mattoon in this 2019 photo. The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to ask questions about proposed improvements to the interchange. Questions and comments can be submitted via IDOT's online platform through Friday, Aug. 6.