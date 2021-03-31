Public encouraged to line procession route Thursday for fallen State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken

MOUNT ZION — The Illinois State Police have released the funeral procession route for fallen Trooper Todd Hanneken.
The procession will begin at the conclusion of the private service and first responder walk-through, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Mount Zion Intermediate School, 310 S. Henderson St.
"The public is highly encouraged to line the route to show support," the State Police announcement said.
The release stated the procession will travel the route at a low speed and intersections along the route will be blocked to allow for safe travel of the vehicles in the procession.
The route is as follows:
• Leave 310 S. Henderson St.
• Follow Henderson Street to West Main Street.
• Head west on Main Street.
• Head north on North Baltimore Avenue to US 36.
• Turn right onto US 36.
• Continue on US 36 to Long Creek Road.
• Turn right onto Long Creek Road.
• Turn right onto Camp Warren Road.
• Turn left onto North Kruse Road.
• Turn right onto Illinois 121
• Take Illinois 121 to Wildwood Drive in Mount Zion
• Turn left onto Wildwood Drive.
• Turn left onto Woodland Drive.
The procession will end at Mount Zion Township Cemetery, 725 Woodland Dr., where a private burial service will be held.
Hanneken, 45, of Long Creek died March 25 when his squad car rammed into a utility pole and a tree on Illinois 10 in Bondville. Hanneken was on patrol but State Police said he was not responding to a call and there appeared to be no signs of foul play.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Hanneken was a 1994 graduate of Mount Zion High School. In 1999, he graduated with his bachelor's in criminal justice sciences from Illinois State University. He achieved his lifelong goal of becoming a second generation Illinois State Police Trooper, graduating in December 2000 as a part of Cadet Class 100. Hanneken’s father also served as a state trooper.