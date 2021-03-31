Public encouraged to line procession route Thursday for fallen State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken

Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly holds a press conference on the death of Illinois State Trooper Todd Hanneken, of Long Creek.

MOUNT ZION — The Illinois State Police have released the funeral procession route for fallen Trooper Todd Hanneken.

The procession will begin at the conclusion of the private service and first responder walk-through, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Mount Zion Intermediate School, 310 S. Henderson St.

"The public is highly encouraged to line the route to show support," the State Police announcement said.

The release stated the procession will travel the route at a low speed and intersections along the route will be blocked to allow for safe travel of the vehicles in the procession.

The route is as follows:

• Leave 310 S. Henderson St.

• Follow Henderson Street to West Main Street.

• Head west on Main Street.

• Head north on North Baltimore Avenue to US 36.

• Turn right onto US 36.

• Continue on US 36 to Long Creek Road.

• Turn right onto Long Creek Road.