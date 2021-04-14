Public invited to share input on Decatur Park District's master plan

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District is looking to hear from the public regarding its Recreation Master Plan Update.

Anyone in the community can share ideas and suggestions from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at Hickory Point Banquet Facility. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be observed.

The meeting will also be held online via Zoom. It can be accessed using Meeting ID: 828 7296 3585 and Passcode: PARKS.

“This is a process we engage in about every ten years as a best practice," Bill Clevenger, executive director of the Decatur Park District, said in a statement. "Public input is critical to address where the community’s priorities lie and how we can plan to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the parks and recreation industry."

For more information, call 217-422-5911.

