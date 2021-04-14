 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public invited to share input on Decatur Park District's master plan
0 comments
top story

Public invited to share input on Decatur Park District's master plan

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District is looking to hear from the public regarding its Recreation Master Plan Update.

Anyone in the community can share ideas and suggestions from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at Hickory Point Banquet Facility. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be observed.

The meeting will also be held online via Zoom. It can be accessed using Meeting ID: 828 7296 3585 and Passcode: PARKS.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“This is a process we engage in about every ten years as a best practice," Bill Clevenger, executive director of the Decatur Park District, said in a statement. "Public input is critical to address where the community’s priorities lie and how we can plan to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the parks and recreation industry."

For more information, call 217-422-5911.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur's Nelson Park Beach

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: George Floyd died of heart rhythm problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Central Illinois residents reflect on a year of life amid COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News