Public museum capital grants awarded to local museums

SPRINGFIELD — Two Decatur-area museums are among 43 Illinois museums to receive a portion of $22.8 million in state capital investments to improve their facilities and develop new exhibits.

The Macon County Conservation District received $400,000 for permanent exhibit renovations at the Nature Center, and Decatur Park District received $750,000 for the Scovill Zoo Herpetarium to upgrade exhibits, habitats and ADA accessibility.

Two Bloomington-Normal facilities also received grants.

Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington will receive $750,000 toward Phase I of a South America project. The Town of Normal’s Children’s Discovery Museum Foundation has been granted $568,700 for a Luckey Climber exhibit.

The grants are part of the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, funded through Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois multi-year state capital program.

"Our public museums help tell the story of Illinois, from the founding and cultural heritage of local communities, to our place in the world today," Gov. Pritzker said. "This grant program is making investments in local museums that will allow them to attract more visitors, to foster important research, and to tell important stories for generations to come.”