 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public museum capital grants awarded to local museums
0 comments

Public museum capital grants awarded to local museums

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Two  Decatur-area museums are among 43 Illinois museums to receive a portion of $22.8 million in state capital investments to improve their facilities and develop new exhibits. 

The Macon County Conservation District received $400,000 for permanent exhibit renovations at the Nature Center, and Decatur Park District received $750,000 for the Scovill Zoo Herpetarium to upgrade exhibits, habitats and ADA accessibility.

Two Bloomington-Normal facilities also received grants. 

Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington will receive $750,000 toward Phase I of a South America project. The Town of Normal’s Children’s Discovery Museum Foundation has been granted $568,700 for a Luckey Climber exhibit.

The grants are part of the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, funded through Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois multi-year state capital program.

"Our public museums help tell the story of Illinois, from the founding and cultural heritage of local communities, to our place in the world today," Gov. Pritzker said. "This grant program is making investments in local museums that will allow them to attract more visitors, to foster important research, and to tell important stories for generations to come.”

The Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program is open to any museum operated by local government or located on municipally-owned land. The maximum grant award was $750,000 and matching funds are required in many cases based on museum attendance levels.

More information on the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program is available on the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Museum-Capital-Grants.aspx.

GALLERY: Scovill Zoo through the years

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News