1 COVID death reported in Macon County
1 COVID death reported in Macon County

COVID-19
MACON COUNTY — Macon County Health Department announced on Wednesday the death of a man in his 60s from COVID-19

Health officials say 52 new cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department on Wednesday reported that the new cases brings the total number of positive cases in county to 8,293. COVID-related deaths recorded in Macon County since the pandemic is now 162.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday afternoon showed a total of 7,569 new positive cases and 139 COVID-related deaths in the state.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

