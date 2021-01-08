1 COVID death reported on Thursday in Macon County

DECATUR —
Macon County Health Department announced on Thursday the death of a man in his 90s from COVID-19.
Health officials say 87 new cases of
COVID-19 have also been confirmed in Macon County.
The Macon County Health Department on Thursday reported that the new cases brings the total number of positive cases in county to 8,380. COVID-related deaths recorded in Macon County since the pandemic is now 163.
Data from the
Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday afternoon showed a total of 8,757 new positive cases and 177 COVID-related deaths in the state. Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Decatur Airport
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 1 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
