1 COVID death reported Wednesday in Macon County

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 death on Wednesday.

The man was in his 40s.

Nineteen new cases also were reported, bringing the county total to 10,747 since the pandemic began, with 195 total deaths. Seventeen people are hospitalized.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,795 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 26 additional deaths.

The IDPH also announced a $225 million to provide access to covidSHIELD testing to middle and high schools across the state at low or no cost. The test was developed by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. It is a saliva-based test that quickly detects the virus that causes COVID-19, including in people who aren’t exhibiting symptoms.

5 things to know about the need for ongoing COVID-19 testing

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.