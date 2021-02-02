1 COVID-related death, 24 new cases reported Tuesday in Macon County

MACON COUNTY — Health officials say a Macon County female in her 90s with COVID-19 has died.

The Macon County Health Department on Tuesday said the passing brings the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 172. The department also reported 24 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County, totaling 9,242 since the pandemic began.

Illinois public health officials said Tuesday that if statistics governing COVID-19 restrictions continue to improve, nearly all of the state will be able to return to milder rules on socialization.

The Public Health Department reported 2,304 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus illness, with 47 additional deaths.

Since the first COVID-19 case in Illinois was reported on Jan. 24, 2020, there have been 1,130,917 infections detected. Among those, 19,306 people have died since the first fatality was recorded on March 17.

The daily figures have consistently dropped since November, the worst month in Illinois for coronavirus illness. Of 11 COVID-19 monitoring regions, eight had returned to Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan and out of the more restrictive tiered categories necessary during last fall's resurgence of the virus.

