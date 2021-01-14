 Skip to main content
1 COVID-related death, 72 new positive cases reported Thursday in Macon County
1 COVID-related death, 72 new positive cases reported Thursday in Macon County

DECATUR — Health officials say a Macon County woman in her 80s with COVID-19 has passed away.

The Macon County Health Department on Thursday said the passing brings the number of COVID-related deaths to 165.

Additionally, the department reported 72 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases to 8,738 since the pandemic began. 

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday afternoon showed a total of 1,052,682 positive cases and 17,928 COVID-related deaths in the state.

