1 dead, 2 firefighters injured in Decatur house fire
1 dead, 2 firefighters injured in Decatur house fire

DECATUR — A fatal house fire in the 400 block of North 35th Street is under investigation.

Crews arrived at about 4:30 a.m. to find heavy flames coming from the garage and back of the house, the fire department said in a statement. 

Crews "were unable to rescue the occupant" found in the rear of the home, the statement said. Battalion Chief Tim May said the person died. 

Two firefighters were also injured. 

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. 

