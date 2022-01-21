1 dead after van strikes semitruck in Decatur

DECATUR — A crash between a semitruck and a Chrysler minivan resulted in the death of the minivan's driver on Friday.

Decatur police answered a call just after 10 a.m. about the crash on Illinois 121 about 500 feet north of the on-ramp to Interstate 72. The semi, driven by a 23-year-old man from Missouri, was northbound in the left-hand driving lane when the 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, also northbound in the same lane, struck the rear of the semi.

The driver of the van, a 49-year-old man and Decatur resident, was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the semi was not injured.

It is not yet known if alcohol, drugs, prescription medications or a medical condition could have contributed to the crash. The identity of the deceased driver has not been released.

The accident remains under investigation by the Fatal Accident Investigation Team.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.