1 dead in Christian County crash

CHRISTIAN COUNTY — A Morrisonville man has died in crash Tuesday afternoon at 500E and 500N in Christian County, Illinois State Police said Wednesday.
The man, 95, was driving a 2006 Cadillac DTS north on Christian County 500E and approaching the intersection with 500N at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.
A 25-year-old man from Athens was driving a 2021 truck-tractor semi-trailer, traveling east on 500N approaching the intersection with 500E. The driver of the Cadillac didn't stop at a stop sign, went into the intersection and was struck by the semi, police said.
The 95-year-old man was ejected and pronounced dead on scene by the Christian County Coroner.
His passenger, a 92-year-old woman from Morrisonville, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The semi driver reported no injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Central Illinois mourns fallen police officer Chris Oberheim
FULL COVERAGE: Central Illinois mourns fallen police officer Chris Oberheim
Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native, was shot to death May 19 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. See full coverage of tributes to Oberheim's life and service.
Rows of police officers stood at parade rest waiting for the casket containing the earthly remains of Officer Chris Oberheim on Wednesday, patient and so silent that you could hear birds chirping in the trees surrounding Maranatha Assembly of God.
The funeral procession for Officer Chris Oberheim leaves Maranatha Assembly of God headed for burial in Monticello Township Cemetery. More cov…
The funeral procession for fallen Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim included many police vehicles as it passed through Decatur on Wednesday.
The funeral procession for Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim is held Wednesday. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was killed in a shootout las…
Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native, was laid to rest Wednesday. Oberheim was killed May 19 in a shootout with suspect a…
Preparations are continuing for the funeral of Decatur native and Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, who was killed last week. READ MORE HERE.
See photos of the Monticello community placing flags in honor of Officer Chris Oberheim.
Videos from coverage about the death of Officer Chris Oberheim, killed Wednesday in Champaign.
See photos of those gathered on Oakland Avenue in Decatur
Elected officials, law enforcement and community leaders reacted with sadness Wednesday to the death of Champaign police Officer Chris Oberhei…
Central Illinois law enforcement funeral procession scheduled for Officer Chris Oberheim on Wednesday
From the Herald & Review editorial board: "With each succeeding detail, the story of Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim's death became more tragic."
"Take the time to slow down, hug your loved ones, hold them tight and enjoy every moment you’re blessed with together," fallen Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim's family said in a statement.
A procession led by a hearse bearing the remains of slain police officer moved across central Illinois on Thursday, giving hundreds a chance to pay their respects.
Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, killed while responding to a domestic disturbance early Wednesday, was a father of four daughters, three currently attending Monticello schools.
Chris Oberheim impressed those who knew him with his sense of service, and just the way he lived his life.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR