1 dead in Christian County crash

CHRISTIAN COUNTY — A Morrisonville man has died in crash Tuesday afternoon at 500E and 500N in Christian County, Illinois State Police said Wednesday.

The man, 95, was driving a 2006 Cadillac DTS north on Christian County 500E and approaching the intersection with 500N at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

A 25-year-old man from Athens was driving a 2021 truck-tractor semi-trailer, traveling east on 500N approaching the intersection with 500E. The driver of the Cadillac didn't stop at a stop sign, went into the intersection and was struck by the semi, police said. 

The 95-year-old man was ejected and pronounced dead on scene by the Christian County Coroner.

His passenger, a 92-year-old woman from Morrisonville, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The semi driver reported no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

