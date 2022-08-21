1 dead in Decatur camper fire

DECATUR — Firefighters report finding the body of an adult victim after responding to a camper fire early Sunday morning at an address in the 1400 block of North 27th Street.

In a statement, Battalion Chief Neil Elder said: “Decatur firefighters discovered the remains of one victim,” found inside the burned-out camper.

“Decatur Police Department, the Macon County Coroner and an Office of the State Fire Marshal Investigator were dispatched to conduct the investigation.”

The probe into the cause of the fire was still going on Sunday and the identity of the victim had not been released by early Sunday evening.

Elder said fire crews had been alerted to the blaze at 5:31 a.m. and arrived to find the camper unit engulfed in flames where it was parked behind a home’s garage. Firemen attacked the camper fire while also working to stop the flames spreading to the garage. Elder said the fire was quickly brought under control and put out.

“Crews made contact with the home occupants and they advised that the camper was possibly occupied by one person,” Elder added. He said that was when firefighters entered and found the human remains.