1 death, 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in Macon County

DECATUR — Health officials say another Macon County resident has passed away from COVID-19.
The resident, a male in his 50s, brings the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 176, according to a Macon County Health Department report on Tuesday. The department said the 17 newly-confirmed cases in the county brought the total to 9,386 since the pandemic began.
The statewide positivity rate stood at 3.3% Tuesday, the sixth consecutive day it has been within a tenth of a percentage point of that number. IDPH announced 2,082 new and probable cases of COVID-19 around the state Tuesday out of 55,705 tests.
An additional 20 deaths from COVID-19 were announced Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 19,686.
PHOTOS from the Progress City COVID-19 vaccine drive-through clinic
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
