1 death, 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in Macon County

DECATUR — Health officials say another Macon County resident has passed away from COVID-19.

The resident, a male in his 50s, brings the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 176, according to a Macon County Health Department report on Tuesday. The department said the 17 newly-confirmed cases in the county brought the total to 9,386 since the pandemic began.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The statewide positivity rate stood at 3.3% Tuesday, the sixth consecutive day it has been within a tenth of a percentage point of that number. IDPH announced 2,082 new and probable cases of COVID-19 around the state Tuesday out of 55,705 tests.

An additional 20 deaths from COVID-19 were announced Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 19,686.

PHOTOS from the Progress City COVID-19 vaccine drive-through clinic

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.