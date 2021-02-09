 Skip to main content
1 death, 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in Macon County
DECATUR — Health officials say another Macon County resident has passed away from COVID-19.

The resident, a male in his 50s, brings the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 176, according to a Macon County Health Department report on Tuesday. The department said the 17 newly-confirmed cases in the county brought the total to 9,386 since the pandemic began.

The statewide positivity rate stood at 3.3% Tuesday, the sixth consecutive day it has been within a tenth of a percentage point of that number. IDPH announced 2,082 new and probable cases of COVID-19 around the state Tuesday out of 55,705 tests.

An additional 20 deaths from COVID-19 were announced Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 19,686.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

