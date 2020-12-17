1 hospitalized in Route 51 crash near Clinton

CLINTON — A Georgia man was hospitalized Thursday after he flipped his vehicle near Clinton, police said.

At 6:12 a.m., a 66-year-old man from Buford, Georgia, was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 51, police said. Near Sunset Road and Ten Mile Creek, his SUV left the roadway, crossed into the median and struck an embankment.

The vehicle then went airborne and landed on the driver’s side, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. No passengers or other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to state police.

Route 51 was closed to traffic for about two hours after the crash. The driver was cited for improper lane usage.