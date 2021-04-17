1 Macon County COVID death reported Friday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The federal agencies made that recommendation after reporting rare and severe blood clots in six women aged 18-48, whose symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination, according to the CDC. More than 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses have been administered nationwide.

On Friday, IDPH also announced dates and sites throughout the state that will offer vaccination appointments specifically for college and university students, in an effort to vaccinate college students in Illinois.

Mass vaccination sites in Adams, Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Lake, Madison, Sangamon, St. Clair, Winnebago and Will counties will provide appointments for college students on specific dates from April 17 to April 20.

Colleges and universities will have the links where students can register for an appointment, according to the IDPH news release.

“College campuses are microcosms of the communities in which they are located, and if we see an increase in cases on campus, we will see an increase in cases in the community,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in the release. “Especially as we are starting to see variants become more prevalent and the number of cases and hospitals increasing statewide, we need to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible.”