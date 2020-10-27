 Skip to main content
1 Macon County death announced Tuesday
1 Macon County death announced Tuesday

DECATUR — The Joint Crisis Communication Team announced on Tuesday the death of a Macon County resident with COVID-19. This resident was a female in her 70s.

Oct. 27 stats

Oct. 27, 2020

The Macon County Health Department also reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 for the day. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases of Macon County residents is 3,245. Of those, 1,762 have been released from isolation, 1,391 remain in home isolation, 53 have died and 39 are hospitalized.

Oct. 27 deaths

Oct. 27 death statistics

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,000 new confirmed cases on Tuesday in Illinois, including 46 additional deaths.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

