1 Macon County death announced Tuesday

DECATUR — The Joint Crisis Communication Team announced on Tuesday the death of a Macon County resident with COVID-19. This resident was a female in her 70s.
Macon County Health Department also reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 for the day. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases of Macon County residents is 3,245. Of those, 1,762 have been released from isolation, 1,391 remain in home isolation, 53 have died and 39 are hospitalized.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,000 new confirmed cases on Tuesday in Illinois, including 46 additional deaths. A walk around Scovill Oriental Garden
This beautiful Chinese-inspired garden was built by Guy and Rose Scovill in the 1920’s and ’30s. In 1948, the Scovill Family deeded their farm to the Decatur Park District.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
