1 Macon County death announced Tuesday

DECATUR — The Joint Crisis Communication Team announced on Tuesday the death of a Macon County resident with COVID-19. This resident was a female in her 70s.

The Macon County Health Department also reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 for the day. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases of Macon County residents is 3,245. Of those, 1,762 have been released from isolation, 1,391 remain in home isolation, 53 have died and 39 are hospitalized.