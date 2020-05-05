You are the owner of this article.
1 new confirmed COVID-19 case in Montgomery County, officials say
1 new confirmed COVID-19 case in Montgomery County, officials say

A: Medical professionals are eager for development of a blood test to detect antibodies to the coronavirus, which would be easier to administer than a nasal swab and could also show whether a patient was previously infected with COVID-19, said Dr. Robert Gallo, co-founder and director of the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

That information could determine who should be quarantined, whose contacts should be tracked down and tested, and whether the patient is at least temporarily immune to the virus.

“I think now we’re close," Gallo said. "I think there are many companies that are going to be coming out with something very soon.”​

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One new case of COVID-19 in Montgomery County was confirmed by officials Tuesday. 

The Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency in a news release Tuesday did not include details of the resident who tested positive. The team has not been sharing the gender, age or conditions of the last several confirmed cases in Christian and Montgomery counties to protect the privacy of patients and their families. 

Officials advise that all residents follow state social distancing and facial covering orders to prevent the spread of the virus. 

Greg Nimmo

Director of Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency Greg Nimmo

"The wearing of masks shows your concern for others above yourself in case you are a potential asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19," the statement said. "If you consider that everyone you meet could be a carrier of COVID-19 with no symptoms and protect yourself according to CDC protocols, you are doing everything you can to keep you, your family and others safe."

As of 5 p.m. Monday, there were 30 total positive tests in Montgomery County, including one death and 410 negative tests. No new cases were reported in Christian County, which has a total of 28 positive tests since the start of the pandemic. The total cases includes four deaths and 373 negative tests.

Christ-Mont EMA officials for the last several weeks have sent daily news releases with the latest numbers of cases and tests. They said Tuesday that going forward they will move to weekly press releases on Fridays unless an event warrants additional communications. 

 Tuesday update: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

