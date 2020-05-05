1 new confirmed COVID-19 case in Montgomery County, officials say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One new case of COVID-19 in Montgomery County was confirmed by officials Tuesday.

The Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency in a news release Tuesday did not include details of the resident who tested positive. The team has not been sharing the gender, age or conditions of the last several confirmed cases in Christian and Montgomery counties to protect the privacy of patients and their families.

Officials advise that all residents follow state social distancing and facial covering orders to prevent the spread of the virus.

"The wearing of masks shows your concern for others above yourself in case you are a potential asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19," the statement said. "If you consider that everyone you meet could be a carrier of COVID-19 with no symptoms and protect yourself according to CDC protocols, you are doing everything you can to keep you, your family and others safe."

As of 5 p.m. Monday, there were 30 total positive tests in Montgomery County, including one death and 410 negative tests. No new cases were reported in Christian County, which has a total of 28 positive tests since the start of the pandemic. The total cases includes four deaths and 373 negative tests.