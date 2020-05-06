You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
1 new confirmed COVID-19 case in Montgomery County
0 comments

1 new confirmed COVID-19 case in Montgomery County

coronavirus meta
ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTO

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Montgomery, bringing the total to 31, on Wednesday.  

Health officials are not providing details about the resident's age, gender and residence to protect the patient's privacy, they said in a statement.

Download PDF May 6 Press Release

Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency officials also announced that COVID-19 tests on patients and staff of the Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation came back negative. Previously confirmed cases associated with the facility remain the same, with one employee who recovered after testing positive and one employee who tested positive. 

“We are thrilled to announce that all of our residents and employees tested negative for COVID-19," officials said in a statement. "We realize that we all still have a very long road ahead of us, but we will all get through this together."

Listen now: Get udpates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Wednesday.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were 31 positive tests in Montgomery County, including one death and 581 negative tests. No new cases were confirmed in Christian County, where the total number of cases remains at 28, including four deaths. The county has 392 negative tests.

Here's how Pritzker's regional plan for reopening the economy will work

"The Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency challenges everyone to remain positive and ensure you check on shut-ins and others you know who may have needs during this COVID-19 response," officials said. 

Wednesday updates: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News