1 new confirmed COVID-19 case in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Montgomery, bringing the total to 31, on Wednesday.

Health officials are not providing details about the resident's age, gender and residence to protect the patient's privacy, they said in a statement.

Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency officials also announced that COVID-19 tests on patients and staff of the Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation came back negative. Previously confirmed cases associated with the facility remain the same, with one employee who recovered after testing positive and one employee who tested positive.

“We are thrilled to announce that all of our residents and employees tested negative for COVID-19," officials said in a statement. "We realize that we all still have a very long road ahead of us, but we will all get through this together."

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were 31 positive tests in Montgomery County, including one death and 581 negative tests. No new cases were confirmed in Christian County, where the total number of cases remains at 28, including four deaths. The county has 392 negative tests.