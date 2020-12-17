 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 new COVID-19 death reported in Shelby County
0 comments
alert

1 new COVID-19 death reported in Shelby County

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus
Provided photo

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department has reported the death of a woman in her 90s with COVID-19.

The county also recorded 10 new cases of the virus, ranging from age 11 to 71. Of those 10, two people are asymptomatic, six are presenting mild symptoms and one has recovered. One is still under investigation.

For the week ending Dec. 5, Shelby County's seven-day rolling average for positivity is 18.7%, more than twice the state's threshold target of 8%. Positive rates are at 690 per 100,000 and since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,584 Shelby County residents have tested positive.

PHOTOS: The face masks of Central Illinois

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Shots reaching nursing homes (copy) (copy)
Business

Shots reaching nursing homes (copy) (copy)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — The first COVID-19 vaccinations are underway at U.S. nursing homes, where the virus has killed more than 110,000 people, even as the nation struggles to contain a surge so alarming it has spurred California to dispense thousands of body bags and line up refrigerated morgue trucks.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Crews respond to Decatur fire Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News