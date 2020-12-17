1 new COVID-19 death reported in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department has reported the death of a woman in her 90s with COVID-19.

The county also recorded 10 new cases of the virus, ranging from age 11 to 71. Of those 10, two people are asymptomatic, six are presenting mild symptoms and one has recovered. One is still under investigation.

For the week ending Dec. 5, Shelby County's seven-day rolling average for positivity is 18.7%, more than twice the state's threshold target of 8%. Positive rates are at 690 per 100,000 and since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,584 Shelby County residents have tested positive.

